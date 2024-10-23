Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $688,000. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 50.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.26. The stock has a market cap of $192.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

