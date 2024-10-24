Argent Capital Management LLC Has $119.64 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 3.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $119,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.7 %

BAH stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.07. The company had a trading volume of 296,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $114.69 and a 52 week high of $166.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

