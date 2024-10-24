The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Boosted by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 141,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 138,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.08. 128,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,044. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

