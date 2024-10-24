Rogco LP Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rogco LP decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 4.4% of Rogco LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.