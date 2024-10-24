Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

NYSE:BLND opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.15. Blend Labs has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,949.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 54,303 shares of company stock valued at $192,926 in the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,283 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 2,656.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 692,220 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

