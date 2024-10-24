MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 257.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

BLK stock opened at $988.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $924.23 and its 200 day moving average is $841.60. The stock has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $1,032.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $995.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

