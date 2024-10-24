Axecap Investments LLC Takes $689,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

CINF opened at $138.88 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

