StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCM opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.
About Concord Medical Services
