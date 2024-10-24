Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $5.25 to $6.25. The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.32. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 1,847,809 shares trading hands.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXK
Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Endeavour Silver’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.