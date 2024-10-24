Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $5.25 to $6.25. The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.32. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 1,847,809 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,440 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Endeavour Silver’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

