iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Holdings Increased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

IWY stock opened at $221.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.51. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

