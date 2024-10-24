SOL Capital Management CO Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.