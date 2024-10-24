Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 189 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,542 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in United Airlines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,046,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 296,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.4 %

UAL stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $74.96.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

