Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,286 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $174.24. The company had a trading volume of 404,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $139.61. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

