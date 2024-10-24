Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Comptoir Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,501.48. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

