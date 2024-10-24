Horizen Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $120.96 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $7.77 or 0.00011469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,574,000 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.