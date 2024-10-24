Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.24. 404,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average is $139.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

