Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Shares Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

