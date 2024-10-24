iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.
