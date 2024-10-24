JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JETG) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JETG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.71). 7,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.74).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £570.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 363 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363. The company has a quick ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 72.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

