China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

China Everbright Environment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company’s Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.