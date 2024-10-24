Honeywell International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 36,547 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 576% compared to the average volume of 5,409 put options.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $9.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.69. 4,366,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,348. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 67,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,835 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

