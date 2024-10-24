Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. Winnebago Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-4.500 EPS.
WGO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $51.82. 574,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,699. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.
