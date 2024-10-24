Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. Winnebago Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-4.500 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $51.82. 574,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,699. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winnebago Industries

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

