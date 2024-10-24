Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 16.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shot up 16.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 353,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 113,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Up 18.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$53.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 70.04.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Neptune Digital Assets had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.