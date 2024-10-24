Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Lowered to $666.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $666.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $544.88. The stock had a trading volume of 148,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,522. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $551.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,314,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

