QUASA Trading 89.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 89.3% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $157,475.43 and $3,506.13 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,594.33 or 0.99777779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007352 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00063201 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00100583 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,249.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.