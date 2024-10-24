National Bankshares Boosts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$27.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

Shares of TSE SIS traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,257. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.2048518 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,042. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

