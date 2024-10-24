Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 3.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 14,195,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 39,141,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

