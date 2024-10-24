Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leede Financial downgraded Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TSE:CPH traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.20. 7,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$4.30 and a 1-year high of C$19.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.52 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 102.01%. Research analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals will post 1.6472868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

