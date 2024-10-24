The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 967.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $624,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.79.

Boeing Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

