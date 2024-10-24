The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 289.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after buying an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9,626.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,542 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.68.

Boeing Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $153.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.01. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by ($5.59). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

