Walker Asset Management LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Walker Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 945,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 79,488 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 106,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $1,346,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF remained flat at $15.40 during trading on Thursday. 73,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.