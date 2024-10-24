Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 120,665.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,041,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035,099 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,971,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 37.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $570.00 to $593.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Mastercard stock opened at $513.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $518.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.