Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 231,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 948,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Azitra Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azitra, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

