Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $8.00. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1,390 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Concord Medical Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

