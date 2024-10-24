Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) recently:

10/17/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. 2,951,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

