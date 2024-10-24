QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 429.43 ($5.58) and traded as high as GBX 472.80 ($6.14). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 463 ($6.01), with a volume of 473,943 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 457.50 ($5.94).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 1.2 %

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 461.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 429.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,926.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.