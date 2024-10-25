Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,110 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of O stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

