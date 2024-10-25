ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ICLR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ICON Public from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ICON Public from $383.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $227.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $220.51 and a 1 year high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 17.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

