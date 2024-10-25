Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nucor Q1 Earnings

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2025 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

NUE stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.39.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Nucor by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,335,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.