Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 0.8 %

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

