John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.