Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

