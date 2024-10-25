MA Private Wealth Has $1.99 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VB traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.11.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

