MA Private Wealth Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,770 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.3% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.60. 170,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

