On October 24, 2024, NewMarket Corporation (the “Company”) made a significant announcement through a press release regarding the declaration of a dividend. The Company’s Board of Directors confirmed a dividend of $2.50 per share of its common stock. This dividend is set to be payable on January 2, 2025, to Company shareholders that are recorded at the close of business on December 16, 2024.

To access additional details concerning this declaration, interested parties can refer to the press release issued by the Company on October 24, 2024. This press release has been furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference within the report.

Furthermore, as part of the submission, the Company also provided Exhibit 104, which includes the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the inline XBRL document.

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was duly signed on behalf of the Registrant by William J. Skrobacz, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on October 24, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NewMarket’s 8K filing here.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

