Decred Hits Market Cap of $206.81 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $12.61 or 0.00018499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $206.81 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00064480 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006935 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,899.91 or 0.38000733 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,402,674 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

