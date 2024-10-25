Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $291.11 Million

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $291.11 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Non-Playable Coin Profile

Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,265,919,793.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.034096 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $8,087,905.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

