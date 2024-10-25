JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $39.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

