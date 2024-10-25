Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $102.89 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -169.07%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.