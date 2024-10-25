Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $121.41. 97,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,875. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $109.27 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.